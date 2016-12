risk management, property and casualty, professional/consumer publications, insurance associations, consumer safety, consumer insurance education

CPCUs are insurance professionals trained in such areas as insurance law, finance, ethics management, and more. Like CPAs, we pass rigorous national exams, meet industry experience requirements, and follow a strict code of ethics.

The CPCU Society and the American Institute for CPCU work hand-in-hand, but we have different missions.

The CPCU Society is innovative and productive in the areas of continuing professional education, publication, and research. The Society promotes personal and organizational professionalism and recognition of CPCU as the preeminent designation in property and casualty insurance and related services.