risk management, liability coverage, independent agents, brokers, excess umbrella, workers compensation Source: Chubb Group of Insurance Companies

The Chubb Corporation's insurance subsidiaries have been leading providers of insurance protection and services for nearly 115 years. Working with independent agents and brokers, the member insurers of the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies provide insurance and risk management services for businesses, industry groups, trade associations, not-for-profit organizations and other institutions worldwide. We offer a broad range of property and liability coverages as well as specialized policies developed to meet the particular needs of individual industries, such as energy, financial services and high technology. Our network of more than 110 offices in 30 countries enables us to serve businesses - small, medium and large - virtually anywhere in the world.