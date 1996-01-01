reinsurance recoverables, artificial intelligence, insurance claims, reinsurance claims, catastrophe losses, data mining Source: ReClaim Technologies & Services, Ltd.

The insurance industry is carrying hundreds of millions of dollars in unidentified reinsurance recoverables in their books. Until ReClaim Technologies developed their artificial intelligence software, it was impossible for insurers to locate these recoverables.

ReClaim Technologies and Services, Ltd., developed a "family of services" that can identify catastrophe, excess of loss, casualty, and clash claims that are covered under treaty, but are not identified by the insurer for a variety of reasons. It can also identify facultative recoveries previously unidentified by the company. Their leading edge technology provides data mining capabilities that were previously not possible. The direct result is addition of hard dollars to surplus.

The additional benefits that accrue to the company relate to the increased level of accuracy in their statistics as they relate to losses and net underwriting results. Additionally, the company will be able to improve investment income, enhance financial ratios and profiles, and add to surplus. We can also offer some advice to companies on how to improve their identification of recoverable using their own existing technology.