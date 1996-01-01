reinsurance, financial reinsurance, securitization, rent-a-captive, reinsurer, insurance, alternative risk, financing

Source: U.S. RE Corporation
U.S. RE Companies, Inc. is the parent and holding
company for the U.S. RE Group, a financial
services entity involved in the facilitation of
risk transfer and protection of underlying assets
for insurance and reinsurance buyers. The group
provides reinsurance and wholesale brokerage
services, consulting and arrangement of
alternative risk financing and securitization,
underwriting management, captive insurance
facilitation, and other activities including
venture capital investments in insurance related
properties. Subsidiary companies design and
distribute wholesale products to retail agents.
The Group also works directly with buyers of
insurance in the construction of alternative
transfer mechanisms and the development and
implementation of unique merchandising schemes.
From its inception 13 years ago, U.S. RE has been
dedicated to international growth, building on a
strong foundation of domestic business, innovative
product development, and superb client service.
The U.S. RE Group is on the lookout constantly for
new opportunities to enhance existing services to
clients or to enter into new ventures in the
financial services sector relating to risk
transfer. We welcome opportunities to explore
strategic alliances, acquisitions, or other
arrangements that can achieve synergy with our
existing businesses. We also welcome inquiries
concerning career opportunities within our family
of companies.
Our subsidiaries are:
U.S. RE Corporation
U.S. RE Agencies, Inc.
Uni-Ter Underwriting Management Corporation
AMG/Quadrant Insurance Managers
Uni-Ter International Management, LTD
Uni-Ter International Insurance Company
Fenelon Ventures, LLC
U.S. RE has office locations in New York
(headquarters), Atlanta, Dallas, and Basel,
Switzerland serving current and prospective
clients.