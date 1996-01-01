reinsurance, financial reinsurance, securitization, rent-a-captive, reinsurer, insurance, alternative risk, financing Source: U.S. RE Corporation

U.S. RE Companies, Inc. is the parent and holding company for the U.S. RE Group, a financial services entity involved in the facilitation of risk transfer and protection of underlying assets for insurance and reinsurance buyers. The group provides reinsurance and wholesale brokerage services, consulting and arrangement of alternative risk financing and securitization, underwriting management, captive insurance facilitation, and other activities including venture capital investments in insurance related properties. Subsidiary companies design and distribute wholesale products to retail agents. The Group also works directly with buyers of insurance in the construction of alternative transfer mechanisms and the development and implementation of unique merchandising schemes. From its inception 13 years ago, U.S. RE has been dedicated to international growth, building on a strong foundation of domestic business, innovative product development, and superb client service.

The U.S. RE Group is on the lookout constantly for new opportunities to enhance existing services to clients or to enter into new ventures in the financial services sector relating to risk transfer. We welcome opportunities to explore strategic alliances, acquisitions, or other arrangements that can achieve synergy with our existing businesses. We also welcome inquiries concerning career opportunities within our family of companies.

Our subsidiaries are:

U.S. RE Corporation

U.S. RE Agencies, Inc.

Uni-Ter Underwriting Management Corporation

AMG/Quadrant Insurance Managers

Uni-Ter International Management, LTD

Uni-Ter International Insurance Company

Fenelon Ventures, LLC

U.S. RE has office locations in New York (headquarters), Atlanta, Dallas, and Basel, Switzerland serving current and prospective clients.