Public Officials and Employment Practices Liability Coverage

American International Group, Inc. (AIG), has announced that the American International Companies have introduced MuniProSM, a public officials and employment practices liability insurance package for governmental entities.

MuniPro covers public entities, their employees and volunteers for claims of alleged or actual breach of duty, neglect, error, misstatement, or omission by an insured in the performance of duties for the public entity. Additionally, the policy covers eleven defined employment practices violations, including retaliation. It also covers the insured's employees for outside board service on behalf of the insured, and original claims made by insureds against other insureds. Optional coverage for libel, slander, defamation of character, and emotional distress damages for employment practice violations can be added to the policy.

Defense costs are paid in addition to the limit of liability. The policy provides for defense of claims alleging errors or omissions even if the allegations are proven groundless and provides up to $100,000 in defense coverage for claims seeking injunctive relief. Punitive damages up to $50,000 are also covered.

