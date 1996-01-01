Project Management Software

Primavera's SureTrak Project Manager 2.0 helps users develop a solid plan for achieving project goals and managing them to a successful finish.

The system takes a graphical approach to project management, making it easy for users to view project status and to incorporate Gantt bar charts, PERT diagrams, cost histograms and curves, and other figures into their reports. The package includes comprehensive e-mail capabilities, built-in Web publishing, and flexible project reporting.

SureTrak, a key component of Primavera's Concentric Project Management system, is compatible with Microsoft Office. Minimum system requirements are as follows:

Windows 3.1, 95, NT or OS/2



8 MB RAM



One 3.5" high density (1.44 MB) disk drive

VGA or higher resolution monitor



CD-ROM (required to access bonus clip art, tutorial, and sample projects)

Hard disk with 15-38 MB free space



A downloadable version of SureTrak Project Manager 2.0 is available in the Download Library section of this site.

Primavera Systems, Inc., Two Bala Plaza, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004-1586.

Tel: 800-973-1335; Fax: 610-617-7599.