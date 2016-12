professional liability, commercial auto, general liability, underwriting, workers compensation Source: Unitrin Property and Casualty Insurance Group

The Unitrin Property and Casualty Insurance Group companies provide personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers' compensation, watercraft, motorcycle and other types of property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses. Based in Dallas, Texas, the group operates through independent agents in the southern, midwestern and western United States with underwriting offices in Dallas, TX; Spokane, WA; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN and Woodland Hills, CA.