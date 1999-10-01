Plant Vibration Solutions Training Source: Structural Integrity Associates, Inc.

Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. (SI), is pleased to announce a course on Plant Vibration Solutions to be held September 29, 30 and October 1, 1999 in Burlington, Vermont. This course was well received off-site earlier this year, and on-site at a number of plants, and, as a consequence, is being offered off-site again. The two course instructors have over 40 years combined hands-on experience in testing, data interpretation, and root-cause/failure analysis. Cost is $995 per person.

Failures of piping and structural components due to vibration are a major cause of plant shutdown. Determining the root cause of the vibration requires a practical understanding of vibration theory, dynamic stress analysis, test design, instrumentation and data analysis/interpretation. Modification to repair the problem is greatly enhanced through the combined use of finite element analysis with in-situ test data.

This three-day course covers all aspects of vibration from theory to hands-on data acquisition and analysis with the latest in PC-based data acquisition and analysis equipment. The course will include review of many current plant vibration problems and their solutions. Guidelines and screening criteria such as the EPRI Fatigue Management Handbook and ASME/OM-3 are discussed and applied. The use of time series analysis using time history, spectrum analysis, and transfer function will be emphasized.

At the completion of the class, the student will have a working knowledge for solving plant piping and structural vibration problems by both analytical and testing means.

For more information on the course, or to register for the course, contact Structural Integrity Associates, Inc., 3315 Almaden Expressway, Suite 24, San Jose, CA 95118; Tel: 408-978-8200; Fax: 408-978-8964.