Freeware | September 15, 1998

Personal Inventory 98 (Demo) Source: Kaetron Software

Personal Inventory 98 tracks assets in your home, small business, and valuable collections. One click show you exactly what you own, how much it's worth, warranty and identifying description, who it's willed to and other types of information. You can even include a photograph of each item. Personal Inventory 98 is an essential element when filing a claim with your insurance company, calculating the amount of required insurance and providing a list of items with the beneficiaries for your attorney.