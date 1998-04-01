MarketStance Source: Conning Corporation

MarketStance is a powerful, easy-to-use, point-and-click market analysis tool for the US commercial property-casualty insurance market that provides a comprehensive database of business demographics, insurable exposures, by-line premiums and growth rates by account size down to the county and 4-digit SIC levels. MarketStance includes data on sole proprietors and not-for-profits in addition to the usual multi-employee private firms. Lines covered include property, liability, workers' comp, boiler & machinary, inland marine, and commercial auto. MarketStance provides current - 1997 - premium and exposure data; ten-year time perspective, five-year historical growth rate, five-year forecast growth rate, through the year 2002.

The MarketStance Tutorial requires Adobe Acrobat 3.0. You can download Acrobat 3.0 here.