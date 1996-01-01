Managed Care In Workers' Comp: Where's The Promised Panacea? Source: ManagedComp

Managed care has elicited its share of attention over the past decade, but it's been a good news/bad news story. In the world of healthcare, managed care has been synonymous with the HMO and the PPO. The concept of organizing healthcare into large groups with incentives to contain costs has produced savings previously unprecedented. That's the good news. The bad news has centered on allegations of poor medical practice that has resulted in medical complications and even alleged cases of death.

Since its introduction some ten years ago in the world of workers' compensation insurance, managed care has received a lot of attention as well. When first introduced, it was widely hailed as a panacea or a cure-all to curb runaway costs. Has it lived up to its promise and potential, or will it be the next bad news story that attracts both the politician and the press?

From a rudimentary start, it has evolved into a highly sophisticated cost-control strategy in the workplace. Back in the 1980s, return-to-work and nurse case management were the primary tools in widespread use, and indeed, many thought these were the outer limits of managed care in workers' compensation. Today, however, the arsenal encompasses a vast array of finely-honed tools, including software programs for medical bill and utilization review, sophisticated diagnostic and treatment protocols and dedicated workers' compensation HMOs and PPOs.

One of the more progressive trends harnesses the inherent power of Primary Occupational Physicians (POPs), endowing them with the responsibility to initiate "case management" at the very first visit, and to manage all cases to positive outcomes. That's some of the good news. The bad news is that we continue to see workers' compensation cases where medical care is unmanaged or poorly managed resulting in medical complications and prolonged disability. And despite dramatic decreases in loss costs, the industry is still a long way from achieving a loss ratio below 50%.

Is managed care the panacea in the world of workers' compensation that many hoped it would be? Many employers would point to experience that indicates that it can be, demonstrating per claim costs that are 25 or 30% below the national average, and single digit ratios of lost time claims to all claims, in sharp contrast with an industry average ratio of 24%.

If managed care has failed to realize its full potential the blame might be attributed to its intermittent use. Is managed care routinely practiced, or only applied to cases well after they have turned sour? Does every injured worker receive initial and ongoing medical care from a designated workers' compensation HMO or PPO? Does every medical bill get reviewed via software that not only applies the fee schedule, but also screens for unbundling and inappropriate use of coding? Is every claim reviewed utilizing the diagnostic and treatment protocols that are available? Does every claim have a return to work plan that is executed as soon as a release is secured to return to work? In terms of being a panacea, one can't effect a cure without the medicine.

The cost control techniques afforded by managed care in workers' compensation can produce quantitative and qualitative rewards for both employers and carriers alike. It requires a discriminating look at managed care vendors to ensure that the most sophisticated, second-generation managed care techniques are available and that the focus is on both outcome management and quality rather than merely on incremental cost reductions.

Equally important, it takes an unyielding commitment to the use of managed care techniques consistently, in every case.