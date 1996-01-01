international business communication, scientists, conferences, pre-clinical, genomics, research and development

IBC's Global Life Sciences is the leading provider of life sciences information featuring conferences and publications in drug discovery technology, clinical trials, therapeutic development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, information technology and pharmaceutical business strategies. Our network of leading academic and industry personnel ensure that our products are accurate and market-led.
As the pharmaceutical industry becomes increasingly competitive, we will provide you with the practical and timely market intelligence you need to make informed decisions and stay ahead in the race for commercial
advantage.
Featured Events:
- BSP 2000:
Biological Safety & Production
June 20-23, 2000
Washington, D.C.
- InfotechPharma 2000
The Information Revolution in the Pharmaceutical Industry
June 21-23, 2000
Philadelphia, PA
- Drug Discovery Technology 2000
The World's Drug Discovery Meeting Place
August 14-17, 2000
Boston, MA
- Integrated Drug Development
October 23-26, 2000
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Chips to Hits 2000
November 6-9, 2000
Philadelphia, PA
- Biomics-
Gene to Protein, Protein to Structure, Structure to Gene
November 13-16, 2000
Munich, Germany
- HTS Technologies
December 4-6, 2000
Stuttgart, Germany
For more information about IBC's Global Life Sciences Division, please contact:
In the U.S.,
Ellen Massa
IBC USA Conferences
One Research Drive
Suite 400A
Westborough, MA 01581
Tel: (508) 616-5550
Fax: (508) 616-5533
Email: emassa@ibcusa.com
http://www.lifesciencesinfo.com
In Europe,
IBC Global Conferences
Gilmoora House
57-61 Mortimer Street
London W1N 8JX
UK
Tel: +44 (0)171 637 4383
Fax: +44 (0)171 631 3214
Email: cust.serv@ibcuk.co.uk
http://www.ibc-lifesci.com