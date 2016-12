insurance,regulators,business,labor,insurance protection,underwriter,government affairs,law Source: American Insurance Association

The American Insurance Association, a recognized public policy leader in the property/casualty industry, is a full-service trade organization with a strong reputation for success and innovation. With headquarters in Washington, DC, regional offices across the country, and retained local counsel in every state, AIA represents more than 300 leading property/casualty insurance companies who underwrite more than $63 billion a year in direct written premiums.