insurance, risk management, casualty insurance, employee benefits, bonding, claims consultants

Founded in 1950 by William A. Graham, III, the firm began as a small insurance agency. In 1968, with six employees and a premium volume of $500,000, William A. Graham, IV, began purchasing the stock of the company from his father, becoming sole owner in 1972.

Today, The Graham Company remains closely-held and has a team of 135 employees directly involved with the Property - Casualty - Surety end of the business. Premium volume for 1997 was approximately $100,000,000. In 1998, the company was ranked as the 47th largest insurance broker in the United States. This record of success is all the more remarkable in that the growth of The Graham Company has been accomplished without any of the mergers and acquisitions that have come to characterize the industry.

We're Proud To Insure World Class Clients

The fact that The Graham Company is ranked among the top 50 insurance brokers in the nation becomes more impressive considering that the company serves less than 200 clients. Agencies of similar ranking serve on average, more than 2,500 clients.

This disparity is intentional and strategic. The Graham Company's clients are an elite group of industry leaders with complex insurance and risk management needs. Our clients demand and obtain superior account management and unparalleled service.

Over the years, we have formed strong client relationships with market leaders in a broad range of industries, including construction, high technology, food processing, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, municipalities and international distribution.

The Graham Company primarily works with clients who run well-managed, financially strong businesses. These are usually closely held companies - both public and private - where the principal shareholders have a vested interest in the quality of their property and casualty insurance program. Each client is unique, defined by complex concerns, long-term goals and a realistic corporate culture. The Graham Company is proud of these associations - our reputation is reflected in the company we keep.