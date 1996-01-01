Insurance Claims Books by Bill Kizorek Source: InPhoto Surveillance

Fishy Claims Expert

After working with insurance claims handlers for over twelve years, Bill Kizorek finally wrote a book about them. Although claims handling is a deadly serious business, this coloring book takes a lighthearted look at the daily operations of a claims department, from the adjuster to the claims vice president.

Disability Or Deception

This book focuses on suspicious personal injury claimants, especially in the workers' compensation arena. In the pages of this book, Bill Kizorek sets forth the ethical guidelines for insurance claims handlers and surveillance experts. With examples of actual cases, the readers are taken through different scenarios of how claimants have taken advantage of the system in the past and what is being done with video equipment to ferret out bogus personal injury claims.

Psychological Claims Investigations

Co-authored with Dr. Paul Lees-Haley, this book gives a plan of action incorporating psychological as well as videographic investigations. According to Dr. Lees-Haley, psychological claims invariably encompass some type of physical manifestation of that injury. Dr. Lees-Haley suggests psychological damage claims open the doors for video surveillance. Kizorek provides a history of psychological claims and then lays down guidelines for correct video surveillance of these claimants. The book is easy reading for those who don't want to get bogged down in a lengthy scientific discussion of psychological claims.

