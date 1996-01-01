Financial Status Information Source: A.M. Best Company, Inc.

A. M. Best Company announced that you can order Best's Ratings, Best's Company Reports, and Best's Insurance News directly from your PC...

A.M. Best Company announced that you can order Best's Ratings, Best's Company Reports, and Best's Insurance News directly from your PC. There's no longer any need to pick up your phone to check on the financial status of an insurer or to monitor Best's Rating changes.

Ratings & Analysis

Best's Agents Guide

Best's Aggregates and Averages

Best's Company Reports

Best's Insurance Reports

Property/Casualty, Life/Health, International



Electronic Product/Services

Best's Basic Holdings (Schedule D)

Best's CD-ROM

Best's Insurance News

Best's Loss Control Engineering Manual on CD-ROM

Best's Loss Reserves (Schedule P)

Best's Managed Care Reports - HMO on CD-ROM

Best's State/Line Databases

Best's Statement File

Best's Underwriting Analysis with Ratios (By Line)



Periodicals

Best's Policy Reports

Best's Rating Monitor

Best's Review

BestWeek



A.M. Best Company, Ambest Road, Oldwick, NJ, 08858. Tel: 908- 439-2200.