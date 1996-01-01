environmental,fire protection,fleet safety,health care,industrial hygiene,occupational health,product safety,technology,client claims,Affinity Marketing Source: Reliance National Insurance Co.

Reliance National, a fully integrated specialty lines property and casualty insurance operation is headquartered at 77 Water Street in New York City and is part of Reliance Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:REL). Reliance National wasestablished in 1987, when the company answered the industry's call for an innovative, specialty property and casualty insurer that could anticipate customer needs, as well as provide the flexibility to expand into new areas of the specialty insurance market.