www.propertyandcasualty.com

Freeware | April 1, 1998

Commercial Risk Management Survey

Source: Rough Notes Company, Inc.
The Survey questionnaires help you build complete submissions for over 650 types of businesses, whether it's an Automotive Dismantler or a Warehouse. First, use the questionnaire's Coverages Applicable feature to determine the types of coverages that are appropriate for the account. Next, ask the program to assemble the questionnaire you will use to gather the underwriting information you need to prepare the kind of submission that will get you the pricing and coverage you need to sell the account.

    Copyright © 1996-2016 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.