commercial policy systems, insurance, policywriting systems, Gen-A-Rate, policy inspection, automobile insurance

Programming Resources Company is a premier provider of software solutions and services to the commercial property and casualty market. Since 1971, PRC has been applying insurance expertise to provide effective solutions to carriers of all sizes, nationwide. Our web-enabled software, GEN-A-RATE™, and Commercial Intellisys supports automated commercial underwriting and validation, rating, policy issuance and coding. It encompasses all major commercial lines of business, including workers compensation, all transactions, for all states and provides comprehensive maintenance support. Components of our application work together seamlessly or can easily be unbundled. In concert with our software solutions, PRC also offers technical outsourcing, business outsourcing, and consulting services.