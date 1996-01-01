claim handling, loss reduction, fraud detection, risk management, data interfaces, auto injury claims Source: Claim Resolution Technologies

CrT provides insurers with expert systems and associated services to make claim handling more efficient and cost-effective. CrT's flagship product, the Electronic Suspicion Profile™ (ESP), is based on over a decade of research. ESP's unique claim scoring engine accurately identifies suspicious auto injury claims early in the life of the claim.

The answers to a series of critical questions are fed into ESP by the claim adjuster or a designated ESP specialist. ESP then assembles and analyzes data relating to all aspects of the claim, including the accident facts, the claimant, attorney and medical treatment. Pressing a button transmits the claim data across the Internet for scoring on CrT's server, and results are returned in a matter of seconds. Once ESP has identified a claim as suspect, it's sent on for either SIU investigation or other appropriate resistance.