Calculator Wheels Source: Rough Notes Company, Inc.

For over 60 years, insurance professionals countrywide have used the RONOCO Calculator Wheels for quick, accurate, time-saving calculation of additional premium, and cancellation and endorsement refunds. Now automated, the Windows-based software offers instant calculations and multiple features including: cancellation/endorsement changes, multi-transaction calculations, target cancellation dates. The software installs as a Windows desktop program on individual workstations, so order the program for each user! If you have been using multiple manual calculator wheels for each line of business...now you can have them all in one!