business interruption,consequential loss claims,insurance claims,professional negligence,fidelity bonds

A leading international firm comprised of forensic
accountants and corporate investigators, Kroll
Lindquist Avey is experienced in representing
clients in matters involving fraud and criminal
investigations, commercial litigation, due
diligence, business valuation, statutory and
regulatory compliance, and insurance claims. Since
1975, we have assisted attorneys, insurance
companies, and corporations resolve thousands of
cases in more than 50 countries. A member of the
Kroll-O'Gara Group of Companies, which includes
Kroll Associates - the preeminent business
investigation and risk mitigation firm, with more
than 25 offices internationally – Kroll Lindquist
Avey has the capability to conduct financial
investigations of any nature throughout the world.