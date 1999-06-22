Business Group Offers Property And Casualty Business Insurance

NFIB--the National Federation of Independent Business--is now sponsoring a business property and casualty insurance plan for independent businesses in Michigan, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

The Spectrum Business Owner's Policy, offered by NFIB through The Hartford Insurance Group, includes basic coverage such as business property and general liability; equipment breakdown and business income interruption; and on- and off-premises theft insurance. The policy also provides "non-basic" coverage including wrongful discharge, sexual harassment, and discrimination claims, as well as full-replacement-cost reimbursement for ruined goods or equipment.

"For years, our members have ranked cost and availability of liability insurance as one of the five biggest problems facing their businesses," said Jeff Koch, NFIB director of property and casualty. "The Spectrum policy is affordable, while providing the types of coverage that small businesses desire most."

The NFIB program, unlike many business insurance liability plans, does not impose a minimum company-size requirement. This makes it possible for even the smallest firms to acquire coverage.

NFIB plans to expand the policy offering to other states where feasible.