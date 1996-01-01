brokers, independent agents, consumer advocacy, insurance legislation, business conferences Source: Independent Insurance Agents of America (IIAA)

The Independent Insurance Agents of America (IIAA), the nation's oldest and largest independent agent association, is a highly regarded consumer advocacy organization and a powerful force within the insurance industry, on Capitol Hill and in the media. The association now represents 300,000 agents and their employees.

Through the IIAA's federation of 51 states agency associations, as well as its headquarters and Capitol Hill offices, the IIAA provides advocacy, business tools and media visibility to its members.

The IIAA represents more than half of all the independent insurance agencies in the country, and its members range from small rural agencies selling lines to large commercial brokers handling major national accounts.