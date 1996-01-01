Best Practices,Benchmarking Study,Spencer Educational Foundation,Employment Practices Liability,Risk Management Magizine,Training Services,Professional Designations,Educational Foundation,Seminars,Survey Studies

The Risk and Insurance Management Society, Inc. (RIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the practice of risk management, a professional discipline that protects physical, financial and human resources. Founded in 1950, RIMS is the world's largest association for risk management, representing over 4,000 industrial, service, nonprofit, charitable and governmental entities. The Society serves more than 7,500 individuals representing our member companies/organizations in 89 chaptacross the United States and Canada.