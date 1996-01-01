www.propertyandcasualty.com

January 1, 1996

Automation software, policy administration, insurance, liability, claims, consultants, compensation, property, casualty

Source: Cover-All Technologies Inc.
Cover-All Technologies Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of process automation software to the Property & Casualty insurance industry. These products include complete mission critical applications for processes such as Rating and Issuance of all lines of P&C business and Billing, as well as management support processes such as Client Management and Agency Management. Cover-All Technologies also markets rapid applications development tools designed and developed specifically for the P&C industry for companies interested in doing their own policy delivery system for any line of business.

