Automation software, policy administration, insurance, liability, claims, consultants, compensation, property, casualty

Cover-All Technologies Inc.
specializes in the development and marketing of process automation software to the Property & Casualty insurance industry. These products include complete mission critical applications for processes such as Rating and Issuance
of all lines of P&C business and Billing
, as well as management support processes such as Client Management
and Agency Management
. Cover-All Technologies also markets rapid applications development tools
designed and developed specifically for the P&C industry for companies interested in doing their own policy delivery system for any line of business.