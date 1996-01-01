Automated Policy Management System Source: INSpire Insurance Solutions®

EmPower is an automated policy management system that allows more transactions to be completed in the same amount of time. Based on predefined worksteps, the information is automatically delivered to the next workstep. With the system, question from agents and the insured are all handled from a single work queue. Imaging and agency uploads provide a paper-free environment.

INSpire Insurance Solutions, 300 Burnett St., Fort Worth, TX 76102. Phone: 817-348-3999; Fax: 817-348-3760.

