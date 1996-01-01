Artificial Intelligence Expert Systems Technology Source: INSpire Insurance Solutions®

The Underwriting Expert artificial intelligence expert system allows a company's rules and guidelines for personal lines to be automated for peak performance. The system mirrors the underwriting process, enhancing the consistency of review. It allows underwriters to focus on problem risks using a detailed analysis and on-line display of policies requiring review. Extensive management reporting capabilities are provided. Standard underwriting rules can be selected, modified, expanded and tested in the underwriting department.

INSpire Insurance Solutions, 300 Burnett St., Fort Worth, TX 76102. Phone: 817-348-3999; Fax: 817-348-3760.