applications development, process improvement, systems development, object oriented, integrator Source: Convergent Solutions, Inc.

Convergent Solutions, Inc. (CSI) is an information management consulting firm that specializes in developing business and technology solutions for the Insurance industry. Our mission is to provide industry specific consultative expertise, focused on enhancing business operations through a convergence and integration of process and technology. Our product and service offerings provide organizations with the following benefits:

The utilization of information technology as a means of obtaining business goals and strategies.



The ability to rapidly adapt Information Systems to changes and opportunities in the marketplace.



Streamlined and automated business processes and operations through the use of information technology.



Easy access to all forms of data, communication, and information.

What We Do

CSI has developed a product and services offering that combines industry specific knowledge, focusing on processes and operations, with the technology expertise necessary for the design and implementation of advanced information systems. These offerings are organized within the following Practice Groups:

•Insurance Solutions Group

•Business Systems Group

•Infrastructure Group

•Financial Systems Group



What We Can Do For You

Both Deloitte & Touche and The Wharton School of Business recognized CSI last year as one of the fastest growing technology companies in this region. CSI believes that these achievements are indicative of our commitment to our clients' needs and our goal of providing a well-integrated product service offering that allows you to utilize technology to attain your business goals.