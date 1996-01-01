alternative risk financing, reinsurance placement, captive management, claims, loss control, risk management Source: Commonwealth Risk

Commonwealth Risk assists independent agents and brokers with the design and development of alternative risk financing programs.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional locations in Irvine, California and San Francisco, California, Commonwealth Risk structures complete programs including policy issuance and reinsurance placement, rent-a-captive facilities, captive management, claims/loss control and specialty services.

Nearly 20 years ago, Commonwealth Risk's founders successfully pioneered the world's first rent-a-captive. Today, this trademarked program continues to lead the industry in its design and flexibility. Commonwealth Risk has structured twice as many rent-a-captives as all its competitors combined. In fact, the first rent-a-captive client is still a client today.