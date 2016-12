administrator,security guards,pest control operators,janitorial services,workers comp Source: The Brownyard Group

W.H. Brownyard Corp., The Brownyard Group, is a national Program Administrator for "A" Rated insurers underwriting liability insurance for Security Guard/Investigators, Pest Control Operators, Janitorial/Cleaning/Maintenance Services, Cosmetic Industry and Beauty Salons. Also available: Workers Comp, Excess Liability, Third Party Fidelity Bond. BCM subsidiary administrates/litigates all claims. Agents/Brokers welcome!